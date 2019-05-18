Community gathers for Public Safety Day

North East Police, firefighters and emergency responders all gathered in the parking lot of North East High School Saturday to educate community members about what they do in and interactive way,

“People think small town, well small town everybody knows each other so everybody should know the police are here for them the firefighters are here for them that way we work together,” said Bobbi Randall, the secretary of the North East Public Safety Day committee.



During the event kids has a chance to try putting out a fire, learn the ways around to drive safely and see a demonstration where officers brought out k 9’s to show everyone what they’re looking for in a search.

“I think its good for the kids to get to know police officers and not be afraid of them and firefighters, they have a job to do and its good for them to be around them and be around it,” said Krista Stempka, a North East resident.

No matter what drove people to come to the event, families took the time to stop and have some fun. “First I went in the bouncy house and then got out with my friends and got my face painted and then I saw the cars, so I had to just go play with the cars,” said Hazel Sparling,

Although there was a petting zoo, a bounce house and plenty of other activities for kids to have fun with, they still had a chance to learn something through the fun.

“I just want to see what people do and how they keep our country safe,” said Zane Stempka.

