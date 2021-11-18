Community gathers for ribbon cutting ceremony at Flagship City Food Hall

People in Erie got a taste of what to expect when the city’s first food court opens.

Folks gathered at Flagship City Food Hall Thursday night for a ribbon cutting.

It’s been nearly three years since construction on the downtown facility. Nine vendors make up the food court serving up something for everyone.

“We talked about what brings everyone together in the community and it always comes back to food. So, we’ve got a lot of different stuff here. There’s stuff for the picky eaters, stuff for the adventurous eaters and we think everyone will be happy.” said Mark Inscho, Flagship City Food Hall.

The Flagship City Food Hall opens to the public on Monday.

