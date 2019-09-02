Community gathers for the Labor Day parade in downtown Erie

It may have been a rainy morning, but it didn’t rain on the Erie’s parade celebrating the hard work of those on Labor Day.

For many, the Labor Day parade hosted by the Northwestern Area Labor Federation gives the community a reminder of what Labor Day is all about.

Johnathan Light, President of Teamsters Local 8 tells us, “Today we’re here celebrating Labor Day, marching in the parade in Erie for all the years and hard labor and work to make America better and middle class and that’s what we’re here to celebrate.”

For others, it’s about coming to voice their opinions on giving people better jobs, income, and benefits.

It comes a time when other right-to-work states don’t require union participation.

Darrell Niemenski, Business agent for Operating Engineers Local 66 says, “Everyone makes a living wage under our agreements and to have places like Hamot and Erie Insurance supporting unions, it keeps everything local and keeps all the workforce here in town and keeps the money here.”

One local labor union is facing changes this year, UE 506 formally under as GE Transportation now under with contract with Wabtec.

Scott Slawson, President of UE 506 says, “We’re under a new employer and this is the first time we’re marching in the Labor Day parade as the workers of Wabtec instead of the workers of General Electric Transportation and we’re kind of excited about that.”