The Israel-Hamas war was on the minds of a group right here in Erie.

On Wednesday, the Benedictine Sisters of Erie spoke volumes without saying a word with a silent march downtown.

The group walked and silently prayed for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as the war rages on.

WJET spoke with one of the marchers who said the suffering in the region must end, and can only do so through peace.

“Just to come together, and walk silently has been a helpful expression of our deep desire for peace,” said Anne McCarthy, OSV.

Between 50 to 60 silent marchers took part in Wednesday night’s event.