Community group helps beautify Perry Square

Summer is quickly approaching and Wednesday community members joined together to help beautify Perry Square.

Each corner of the park has a garden that is sponsored by a local organization and Wednesday members of the Erie Kiwanis took out their shovels to plant flowers throughout their corner.

The organization has been doing this for the last 10 years and the club president says the hard work is worth the result. “Its fun. I mean it’s a little of work because you’re on your knees planting flowers and cleaning up, but it’s a good service project and again it helps beautify Perry Square and downtown Erie,” said Bill Sapone, President of Erie Kiwanis Club.

