While Thanksgiving Day isn’t until Thursday, many organizations are making sure everyone has a great Thanksgiving meal to enjoy before the holiday.

A Thanksgiving meal delivered…this one thanks to Agresti Real Estate whose agents were out and about in delivery mode, and the folks at the Veterans Miracle Network said they love to help.

“It gives me a warm feeling. I like to help people,” said Michelle Wilwohl, real estate agent.

This is the season to do just that. Chuck Turner is the operations manager at the Veterans Miracle Center, and he is preparing to get these meals delivered to area veterans.

“When you give, I want to say you’re more blessed than anything. It’s not about receiving, it’s about giving to people who are in need. We have a lot of people that are in need, especially our veterans,” said Chuck Turner, operations manager, Veterans Miracle Network.

“I love it. I’m ready to enjoy and eat the meal, smells good in there whatever it is,” said John Reiser, veteran.

A number of other organizations held their Thanksgiving dinners Monday night. Others will hold dinners up to Thanksgiving.

