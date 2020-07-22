Community Health Care workers continue helping disadvantaged communities during pandemic

Professional athletes can get COVID-19 testing just about every day.

However, for families in poorer neighborhoods, those tests just aren’t there. The community workers are on the front lines to make sure many in these disadvantaged communities are not left behind.

Erie resident Kevin Lomax knows he needs to answer simple questions like these to find out if he’s positive for COVID-19.

“To have a service like this outside where you feel more comfortable just shows that there is somebody that cares.” Lomax said.

The enhanced screening program is here to help many in impoverished neighborhoods understand the threat is real.

“I don’t think our community is aware how serious this is.” said Mallory Bedmaro, a community health worker with the MCIC.

That’s why these workers are placed in community centers to stress the message on this deadly virus, since many may not have the opportunity to go to testing sites. Workers give out masks, food and ask important questions.

Lomax says his community are being left behind at a crucial time.

“The leadership in Washington is setting up the example for how people of color and Latinos should be treated and that is not fair.” Lomax said.

That is one of many challenges being faced here.

“Trying to figure out different ways to assist the community and give them the proper tools they need to stay safe.” Bedmaro said.

These front line workers just want to make sure the under-privileged communities are not left behind.

“It’s real, it is not a hoax. It’s not fake, because unfortunately, there are people dying and we just want to let people know that there are resources available.” said Brian Attbrbur, a community health worker with MCIC.

These sites will be up for six months or until COVID-19 is no longer a threat.