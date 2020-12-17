Community Health Net accepted into learning collaborative initiative geared to assist homeless population

Community Health Net has been accepted into a special initiative to help the homeless population in the region.

The three-year learning collaborative is part of the National Institute for Medical Respite Care.

Medical respite care is acute and post-acute medical care for homeless people that are too ill to recover from an illness out on the streets. The plan is to create a medical respite program for the Erie region.

“That is the period of time that we are looking at trying to have a facility or a plan for homeless patients, homeless individuals to be able to have the care that they need, a safe environment because there is that gap. They are either too sick to be in the shelters, but not sick enough to be in the hospital.” said Kathy Howard, Director of Operations with Community Health Net.

Many other homeless programs are part of the learning collaborative, including Buffalo and Los Angeles.