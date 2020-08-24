Community Health Net launches new website

Community Health Net has launched a new website.

Community Health Net has announced the launch of its new website, Communityhealthnet.org. The new website features a patient portal, health library, learning center and health and fitness tools.

“The launch of our website is an outcome of our strategic marketing plan,” said Craig Ulmer, CEO of Community Health Net. “This effort provides a clear path for our community members to get pertinent information on our services, locate a provider nearest them, and fulfill their health needs.”

The new website gives patients access to their past medical history, allows them to make appointments, check lab work, request prescription refills, and communicate with their provider through a private, secure, and encrypted portal.

The website gives detailed information on the organization’s providers and staff, has links to locations via Google Maps, and provides detailed information on Community Health Net’s Ryan White Part C HIV/AIDS, Health Care for the Homeless and Outreach and Enrollment programs.

The website also has a News and Events blog with health tips and information for the community.

“When people know the facts about their health, they can take practical steps to keep their families healthy. So, clear and concise information is important,” said Ulmer. “Our ability to provide vital tools and qualified health information to the patient population we serve is critical to our community’s well-being and vitality.”