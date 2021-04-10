Community Health Net receives new van to help transport patients

Community Health Net is making health care more accessible.

Aetna Health donated a new van to Community Health Net this afternoon down at the Bayfront.

The vehicle will help eliminate some of the barriers preventing access to health care.

The CEO of Community Health Net says they will soon be taking their patients to and from their appointments.

“For a lot of our patients we serve the underserved, people who don’t have that reliable transportation, people who use a lot of public transportation. They will have the option to schedule their appointments and also schedule the van to pick them up and take them back home,” said Craig Ulmer, CEO, Community Health Net.

Community Health Net staff have been looking at ways to get patients around. They say this van will help the community.