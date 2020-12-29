Community Health Net receives shipment of Moderna vaccine

Community Health Net announced on Tuesday that it has received the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release from Community Health Net, it will begin to distribute the vaccine to its acting medical director as well as other clinical staff on Tuesday afternoon.

“Families in our region have been ravaged by the COVID-19 virus, along with severe economic impact to our community,” said Craig Ulmer, CEO of Community Health Net.

Based on evidence from clinical trials, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 94% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in those without evidence of a previous infection.

“We recognize this vaccine as an opportunity to irradicate this menace and restore vitality back to the place we call home.” Ulmer said.