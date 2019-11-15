Community Health Net sharing 2018 accomplishments and look ahead to next year

A health care organization that has served the Erie region for more than 34 years releases its accomplishments from last year.

The CEO of Community Health Net says the organization had a successful financial audit this past year. He added the physicians from Community Health Net have seen more than 12,000 patients this year.

Also, there has been more than 35,000 visits to their health care facilities. Community Health Net has facilities in Harborcreek, Girard and in downtown Erie.

“We provide pharmacy, we have a 340B pharmacy, medical vision and dental services.” said Craig Ulmer, CEO of Community Health Net.

During Community Health Net’s annual meeting today, a doctor from Pittsburgh shared his presentation on how to address the unique needs of homeless populations.