A family in need asked for building supplies and there was no hesitation from the community.

The Cranesville couple and their 10 kids asked for donations just days after their home caught fire on July 6.

“All the help that everyone is giving, I could not be more grateful,” said Robert Cook, homeowner.

Boxes of nails, piles of 2×8 lumber, along with tools like hammers and heavy equipment arrived at their home.

“A gentleman yesterday dropped off three sheets of OSB, anything helps at this point as long as we get as much as possible so I can put my family back in this house,” Cook said.

But, rebuilding a home so severely damaged is no easy job, especially with the family having no insurance. Some volunteers also helped with the labor needed to get the job started.

“It is bad, but it’s savable. We are going to be here every day working on it. I love being from a small community like Albion, because people are so helpful. The help they have had here, the donations and food supplies have all just been great,” said Tom Brandon, family friend.

Cook said the recent donations have been a huge help with the building process.

“The lumber that was donated to us a couple of days ago, we were actually able to use that for headers and studs in the wall and things like that. It’s very nice,” Cook said.

But while the donations have been helpful, the family said they still need more building supplies so they can finish the home before the weather gets colder.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

A Go-Fund-Me page has been created to help those displaced by the fire.