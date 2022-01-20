Community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Flag Raising Ceremony after Monday event postponed by winter storm

Members of the Erie community gathered outside Erie City Hall Wednesday afternoon to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a Flag Raising Ceremony.

The Erie community was scheduled to gather on Monday, Jan. 17 to honor the civil rights leader. However, wintry conditions prevented the ceremony from taking place that day.

City officials say Dr. King’s legacy has had a lasting impact on the Erie community and the entire nation. Several say it’s important to remember Dr. Kings contributions.

“I think it’s extremely important that we acknowledge Dr. King, not only on an annual basis, on his holiday, but throughout the year. He’s provided opportunities through the civil rights movement to all of us. Today things have changed a little bit, but not much, we still have a lot to do,” James Sherrod, executive director, Dr. Martin Luther King Center – Erie.

The MLK flag will remain raised throughout the month of February, which is also Black History Month.