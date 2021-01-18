Community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with virtual events this week

There is no march being held for Martin Luther King Day in Erie this year, but community leaders and pastors took a different direction in honoring Dr. King.

Leaders of the community are showcasing the breakthrough Dr. King has made for people of color.

Although this celebration is virtual because of the pandemic, many say the celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy will always be remembered and celebrated regardless of the circumstances.

“I don’t ever want you to remain in dreamland or to get so far to the other side of dreaming that all you do is dream, that all you do is live with ideas, but never have implementation connected to those ideas.” Pastor Darrell Cook, Christ Community Church

The following events honoring Dr. King will also be held this week: