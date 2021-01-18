Community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with virtual events this week

There is no march being held for Martin Luther King Day in Erie this year, but community leaders and pastors took a different direction in honoring Dr. King.
Leaders of the community are showcasing the breakthrough Dr. King has made for people of color.
Although this celebration is virtual because of the pandemic, many say the celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy will always be remembered and celebrated regardless of the circumstances.
The following events honoring Dr. King will also be held this week:
- Monday: Horton Family & Friends MLK Prayer Service, featuring Pastor Darrell Cook of Christ Community Church, with presentation of the Wiley-Horton Scholarship in conjunction with Gannon University, 10 a.m., Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82445420379.
- Monday: Penn State Behrend’s “A Conversation with Sybrina Fulton,” political advocate and mother of Trayvon Martin, shot to death at age 17 in Florida in 2012, will discuss social change and civil rights activism, noon; Zoom linkat https://bit.ly/3qfZnDb.
- Monday: Gannon University will livestream a program including readings, prayer and reflection on the life and legacy of King, with insights into the university’s new Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee, 1:30 p.m., www.facebook.com/gannonu.
- Tuesday: Penn State Behrend’s “Embracing the Dream,” Erie Mayor Joe Schember and his administration share their vision for “building opportunity, restoring hope and transforming Erie for future generations,” 5:30 p.m., Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3qfZnDb.
- Friday: Documentary film shown by Penn State Behrend, “I Am Not Your Negro,” based on James Baldwin’s unfinished book, is a journey into Black history from the civil rights movement to Black Lives Matter, 5 p.m., Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3qfZnDb.