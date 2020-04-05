Community hosts vintage car parade in support of recovering stroke patient

A parade of vintage cars drove from the Millcreek Mall parking lot to Walnut Creek Rehabilitation Center.

This parade was to support Tim Nagle, a member of the community who is recovering from a stroke.

When loved ones found out Nagle was feeling lonely they came up with the idea to drive classic cars past the nursing home to cheer him up.

Nagle’s son shares his thoughts on this act.

“Hopefully it gets him in better spirits. We tell him all the time how many people are praying for him and thinking about him, but he’ll be able to see it now,” said Pete Nagle, car parade participant.

Family members said Nagle has been struggling through these isolated days since he is such a social person.

Loved ones hope the car parade will brighten his spirits.