Community invited to help map Penn State Behrend arboretum for ‘Haunting of the Trees’ event

Community members are invited to visit campus Thursday, Oct. 31, to become “citizen scientists” and help map the arboretum.

Several new species of trees have been introduced to the campus since the arboretum’s dedication in 2003, and this effort will allow the college to create a new map, which will identify all trees on campus.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes during the “Haunting of the Trees” event. Prizes will be awarded to attendees wearing the best costumes.

The mapping, which will be done using geographic information systems (GIS) technology, will be conducted from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Attendees should meet in room 156 of the Nick Building, located in the college’s School of Science complex.

Following the activity, free cider and donuts will be served at the Wilson Picnic Grove from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees can register themselves or their children for the event here. This effort is part of the college’s Sustainability Series, a yearlong series of events, which will culminate with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, 2020.