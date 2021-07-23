Community kickball game brings youth together to get inspired by local professionals

A community kickball game brought youth together in the City of Erie to get inspired by local professionals.

The CEO of Career & Dreams, Inc. brought unity for the youth by gathering several professionals to a community kickball game at the Mercyhurst football field.

The CEO, Tywonn Taylor, says the kickball game is one of many steps to empower the youth by connecting them to public officials, teachers, community leaders and other professionals.

Taylor says the plan isn’t to only have the children enjoy kickball with professionals, but to build a connection, develop relationships, and feel inspired by career leaders.

The CEO says the community kickball game will continue to happen for the same purpose, sometime in August.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list