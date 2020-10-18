Community leaders and local artists encourage City of Erie residents to get out and vote

An Erie poet is sharing his message to the Erie community to get out and vote.

Dozens gathered at Basement Transmission to watch a short film by Abdullah Washington called “Be The Voice of Change.”

The grassroots event also had community leaders and artists in attendance to deliver short talks as well as live performances.

Washington’s message is to encourage minorities and young people to vote.

He believes that even in the world of social distancing, it’s important to get communities together to encourage those to vote.

“It’s an important thing for us to do this time of year, especially with everything that’s been happening locally and nationally. It’s all just about getting, particularly young people, interested in voting.” Washington said.

The event was also streamed live to the community that couldn’t attend in person.