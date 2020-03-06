Community leaders attend meeting discussing a community college in Erie County

Leading members in Erie all met today to discuss plans to establish a stand-a-lone community college in Erie County.

Empower Erie invited more than a dozen community members to attend an informational meeting about bringing a community college to Erie.

Ron DiNicola says it is important to bring community members together and present their case for a stand-a-lone community college.

DiNicola also said they want to make sure all the facts are presented like why there should be a community college.

“Those that are looking for that bridge to a affordable education and a bridge to a good paying job. That is what our commitment needs to be in rallying for a community college,” said Ron DiNicola, Co-Founder, Empower Erie.

Empower Erie will meet with the state Board of Education for a hearing on March 18th.