A local leadership organization brought together community leaders to talk about engaging Erie’s youth.

The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie met with community leaders to discuss the importance of Global Youth Service Day, a national day empowering youth to serve and get involved in their community.

The Youth Service Coordinator said Erie is a hidden gem and by doing events like this it will help keep the youth in the area.

“There’s so many things to do here in Erie, it has so much potential, but people move out of Erie as soon as they get old enough to really experience it. So I think keeping our kids in Erie, keeping our youth here and working on making it as beautiful as the place you want to move to is important,” said Ashley Taylor, youth service coordinator, Youth Leadership Institute of Erie.

Taylor said they are always in need of volunteers for the Global Youth Service Day.