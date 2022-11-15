Community leaders are demanding the resignation of the Erie County executive after his continued allegations and firings towards the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission (DEI).

Community leaders are demanding that Erie County Executive Brenton Davis steps down from his position after what they call a defiant assault on the DEI Commission and said they are prepared to take further actions if necessary.

Bishop Dwane Brock, former DEI Commissioner Matt Harris, and others, are demanding that Brenton Davis resign from his position as Brock added that Davis is not fit for office.

“Unequivocally and absolutely not will I resign,” said Erie County Executive Brenton Davis.

“We have met on a couple of occasions with the county executive asking him to stop this madness and this Napoleonic behavior and these Trumpian strong-arm tactics that he is using against the members of this commission, and he doesn’t want to,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, CEO, Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

Former Chairman and County Council member Carl Anderson said Davis’ actions are a result of him governing for his own benefit.

“County Executive Davis has negotiated in bad faith, lying to achieve self-serving and one-sided political agendas,” said Carl Anderson III, former chairman and Erie County Council member.

The county executive said he has worked to effectively communicate with the commission to correct the alleged mistakes, but the lack of cooperation has been on their behalf.

“We have made every effort to do this correctly, we’ve made every effort to communicate and we’ve made every effort to collaborate. Some folks just don’t want to do that,” Davis said.

Community leaders said they are prepared to take further actions against Davis if he continues his defiant assault against the commission.

“It’s unconscionable and he needs to stop, and if he does not, we will have no choice but to file a federal lawsuit against him on the grounds of discrimination,” said Brock.

Davis said filing the lawsuit will prove his accusations to stand true.

“If they want to file a lawsuit, that just proves to me that they’ve got a bunch of money to spend and maybe they need to allocate their own funds instead of showing up to the government looking for free hand-outs,” Davis added.

Brock said the lawsuit will also be against county council members who support his totalitarianism, narcissism and Napoleonic behavior.