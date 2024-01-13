MLK Day is right around the corner and the Erie community has several events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy.

There are several events taking place this weekend including the MLK Day march on Monday at noon. This year organizers are encouraging more young people to attend.

“You can’t talk about our history without talking about King,” said Daryl Cook, executive director of the Empowered Life Community Development Corporation.

Pastor Darryll Cook said on Monday at 6:30 the community will gather at Shiloh Baptist Church at 901 East 5th Street for a service that celebrates Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s teachings.

“He challenged people to see the inequities that you’re talking about to see the fact that we are all human that we share this thing called blood. We share this thing called the human experience,” Cook said.

Pastor Cook said like Dr. King, there are several community leaders in Erie that pave the way for future generations.

“Gary Horton, Fred Rush and Benjamin Wiley, Rubye Jenkins-Husband, I mean there’s so many names that we can call,” Cook said. “Many of the privileges that I have now, as a black man here in the City of Erie, I have that because so many of them used their voice.”

Cook said there’s still work to be done and the guest speaker at the 13th annual MLK Dinner agrees.

Dr. Lora Adams King, who is a pastor and superintendent, said she and others continue to spread kings message.

“Who knew how important that speech what he said- how relevant it would still be today certainly I imagine when he made that speech but he thought in 2024. We would be so much farther ahead and we are,” said Dr. Lora Adams King, guest speaker for the MLK Dinner.

The 13th annual awards dinner kicked off Saturday night at 6:45 where eight individuals were celebrated.