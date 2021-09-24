Community leaders gear up for job fair urging Erie residents to return to work

It’s time for Erie to get back to work! That’s what some community leaders are saying.

The African-American Concerned Clergy, along with other leaders, are asking Erie residents to get back to work by attending an upcoming job fair.

The job fair is taking place at the Booker T. Washington Center and community leaders are hoping that residents can come and apply since they’re seeing a lack of employees. They’re saying this isn’t only hurting the community, but it’s hurting the local economy.

One big space at the Booker T. Washington Center will soon be fled with 30+ employers trying to snag some employees. A group of community leaders are asking residents to get on their feet and start making money.

Lamont Higginbottom, the director hosting the job fair, says this event is vital to uplift the Erie community.

“Certainly, none of us have lived through this before so there’s no blueprint and no rule book. We can become the example of how to get back on your feet after you’ve been knocked down and the African-American Concerned Clergy just wants to help out with that.” Higginbottom said.

Higginbottom says the event is vital for many residents, especially those living in the underserved areas. This event is meant for residents to apply for small to large businesses.

Higginbottom, along with others, want residents to know they’re seeing employers raising their incentives now more than ever.

“So, you have companies like PNC Bank hiring at $18 an hour.” Higginbottom said.

“Even $15 an hour or sometimes even higher, so businesses realize they have to pay more and I want people to understand the job market is in their favor right now. It’s a great time to go and be a job seeker.” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

“In my own church, we have daycare centers and we want to open another one. We’re literally saying to ourselves and we need more workers. We’re starting higher than we did a year ago.” said Alicia Jones, Pastor of Blessed Hope Seven Day Christian Church.

With the unemployment benefits almost running out, these leaders are hoping that residents can get back on their feet and get a job. The job fair is happening on Monday, September 27th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists