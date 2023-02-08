Community leaders are coming together to discuss pressing matters of domestic violence.

One in four women and one in seven men are affected by domestic violence in their lifetime. SafeNet Erie is working to decrease this number and serve our community.

SafeNet is a nonprofit organization that provides free and confidential services to domestic violence victims. They own and manage several properties in the area and are the city’s only domestic violence agency.

Wednesday, Feb. 8, local and state lawmakers gathered to discuss pressing domestic violence issues. During the meeting, community leaders were given a private tour of some of SafeNet’s facilities and then met for brief remarks from survivors about how this organization has changed their life.

“Bringing in the legislators and people from council today that joined us can help victims that we serve because they can help pass through legislation and things that will make things better for them,” said Robyn Young, executive director of SafeNet.

One state representative said he is more than happy to spend the day on this tour. He believes domestic violence in children currently needs to be highlighted.

“When I see police reports or I talk to the policemen that are dealing with some of these issues, it’s always heartbreaking to deal with the children. And then you see the violence on the streets and you realize just how that reciprocates,” said state Representative Patrick J. Harkins.

SafeNet has seen an increase in domestic violence cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re seeing more serious situations; we’re also seeing more situations. During COVID, it would kind of calm down and then when numbers would go down, we would see a few more people come out,” Young explained.

“We’ve experienced things that you can’t even imagine. When you hear the description from law enforcement of what they encounter, strangulations and just tear people apart, it’s so sad. It’s heartbreaking,” state Rep. Harkins said.

Young reminds the community that SafeNet is always a shielded place to go when help is needed and the emergency shelter can be thought of as their home.

If you think you know someone who might be in a potential situation, you can call SafeNet 24/7 at (814)-454-8161 or contact them on their website.