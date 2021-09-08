Community leaders in Crawford County join with emergency managers to work on flooding issue

Community leaders in Crawford County joined with emergency managers to work on a problem that’s been an issue for years.

The issue at hand is flooding in the Titusville and Oil Creek Township area.

We are told that the flooding happens every three to five years, most recently on July 21st.

The group hopes to draw up a long term solution then see what state and federal dollars might be available.

“There’s a good direction with the group I can guarantee that they are certainly not afraid to ask for the funding and keep this problem in the forefront. That’s really our goal is to keep talking about it and we’re scheduled for another meeting with this to keep the progress going forward,” said Eric Henry, Crawford County Commissioner.

The Titusville Redevelopment Authority is also offering $500 grants for short term home repairs.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists