The city hosted the first of two public hearings for community members and nonprofit leaders to discuss why they need grant funding.

Each year, the City of Erie hosts public hearings to help determine the distribution of funds for the fiscal year. There is about $4 million available in grant funding.

Grants include the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Home Investment Partnership (HOME), and the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG). Several nonprofit leaders spoke Monday morning to bring attention to public projects they need funding for.

One leader from Our West Bayfront said they purchased a property on Seventh and Raspberry streets, and now, they are looking for feedback from the neighborhood and funding for renovations.

“These properties have been abandoned. They usually require considerable support to get them renovated and available for occupancy. We want to create high-quality residential units, and unfortunately, the condition that they’re left in requires subsidy to make that work,” said Anna Frantz, executive director of Our West Bayfront.

Other nonprofit leaders are also hoping to use grant funding to serve the community. There’s another public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday.