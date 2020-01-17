Community leaders, NAACP, and Empower Erie announce MLK Jr. march to be dedicated to bringing a community college to Erie County

Monday’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march will be dedicated to a special community effort.

Today, NAACP, community leaders, and Empower Erie Representatives announced that the march will be dedicated to bringing a community college to Erie County.

Organizers of the march are seeking state approval for the college to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The annual march starts Monday at noon in Perry Square and will end at the MLK Center on Chestnut Street.

Leaders say a community college is needed to help lift people out of poverty and prepare people of all ages and backgrounds for good paying jobs.