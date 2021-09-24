Community leaders to hold job fair Monday to encourage Erie residents to get back to work

The African American Concerned Clergy (AACC), along with the other community leaders, are encouraging the Erie community to get back to work by holding an upcoming job fair.

The Director of the Clergy, Lamot Higginbottom, says the launch of the “Erie Back to Work Project” is meant to give residents the advantage to apply to over 30 local employers from small to large corporations, including PNC Bank, EMTA, Erie School District, and more.

Higginbottom says this event is vital for many residents, especially those living in the underserved population.

He says he hopes residents can see that Erie can become an example of uplifting one another.

“Certainly none of us have lived through this before, so there’s no blueprint, there’s no rule book. But we can become the example of how to get back on your feet after you’ve been knocked down, and the African American Concerned Clergy just wants to help out with that,” said Lamont Higginbottom, Director, African American Concerned Clergy.

The job fair is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, September 27th at the Booker T. Washington Center.

