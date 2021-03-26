Community leaders working to ensure that no one is left behind for receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Community leaders are encouraging many, especially the most vulnerable, to vaccinate and not hesitate. The goal is to make sure that no one is left behind.

In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many were impacted more than we all had imagined. The communities of color became the most vulnerable to this silent killer.

On Friday at the Second Baptist Church, no one is left behind in getting a vaccine.

“How do I feel? I feel good that I am protected and I’m protecting others, so that’s why I wear masks.” said Sharisse Dahle, Erie Resident.

Dahle received her first dose and she says that she hopes those who may be worried about the vaccine realize that it isn’t harmful.

“If they’re giving it to the military and our children and families that are out there protecting our country, then it is safe for us to take it.” Dahle said.

“Don’t hesitate, vaccinate” is what many community leaders are encouraging others to do.

“If you really want to be a help, you start by becoming healthy yourself. Get the vaccination.” said Pastor Lamont Higginbottom.

Many of these leaders also provide rapid COVID-19 tests for inner communities in need. Now these leaders can offer the vaccine, hoping to vaccinate at least 200 people on Friday.

“Most people do trust the church, so it is our way of helping the community, especially the minority community.” said Michael Butler, a trustee of the Second Baptist Church.

Many hope those who may be skeptical in getting the vaccine can trust the science behind it.

There will be another vaccination happening on Saturday at the JFK Center. These community leaders hope many in need can reach out to get the vaccine.

The event is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. at the JFK Center. You can call the JFK Center at 814-898-0400 or the Quality of Life Learning Center at 814-899-3904.