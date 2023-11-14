County officials continue to make the rounds throughout Erie County talking about the county executive’s proposed EMS authority.

Monday night, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and his team visited Millcreek Township for a presentation on Davis’ EMS proposal.

The community listened to the presentation while one supervisor highlighted instances of when they have provided mutual aid to Corry.

“Anything we can do to improve the EMS system within the county is going to be a plus. We’re nearly in a crisis mode every day. It puts a greater stress on those services that are in service and are staffed. They’re being pulled away from their home territories to go and provide mutual aid to other areas,” said Dan Ouellet, Millcreek Township supervisor.

The next opportunity for people to learn about the proposed EMA authority is Thursday, Nov. 16, starting at 6 p.m. at North East Middle School — 1903 Freeport Rd., North East.