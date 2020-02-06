Community makes fundraising efforts for family of boy who was killed by a car

On Tuesday February 4th, a 4-year boy was killed in Springboro after being hit by a car.

While the family is dealing with their loss, the Springboro Fire Department has offered support. The young boys father is a member of the volunteer fire department.

A flood of donations has already come through the station to help the grieving family.

First of all, the outreach and the support from the community has been tremendously helpful for the family. We appreciate everything they have done so far. Keith Shauberger, Springboro Volunteer Fire Department Chief

The Chief says that since the drive started they have gotten many food and monetary donations.

“A lot of food items. Meat and cheese trays for the family. The outreach from other fire departments looking to support the family and a tremendous amount of support mentally for the family.” Chief Shauberger said.

You can still help the family. You can drop off donations to the fire department and they will be forwarded to the family.

The chief, who is close with the family, says they are very thankful and it shows how a small town works together to help people through tough times.

“This just shows how a small town works together to help people through things.” the chief said.

A GoFundMe page for the family has already been set up as well. A link to that information can be found right here