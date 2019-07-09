Community members and elected officials push for stand-alone Community College in Erie

Community members and elected officials continue to push for a stand-alone Community College in the Erie area.

A Community College task force was put together by a unanimous vote by Erie County Council to examine the practicality and cost of a community college.

This task force is made up of three members of the County Executives Office, one County Council person, and two community members.

County Councilman Carl Anderson said the task force will hold public hearings in an effort to be more transparent and honest with the public. The task force is hoping to have their first public meeting sometime next week.

This task force came about after elected officials and residents voiced their concerns about the proposed partnership between Erie and the Northern Pennsylvania regional college.

In May, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced the partnership with NPRC to bring a workforce development center to Erie.

Nothing has been finalized on that development center.

“I don’t want this to turn into a negative thing. It’s not a we versus they, this is about us. It’s about all of us doing the right thing on behalf of the taxpayers of Erie County,” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Council Member.

A member from the group Empower Erie is also involved in this task force.