Community members and those who have lost loved ones to Alzheimers walk through Erie for the 2020 Alzheimers Association Walk to End Alzheimers

Community members and those who have lost loved ones to Alzheimers walked through Erie for the 2020 Alzheimers Association Walk to End Alzheimers.

The money raised from this walk will go to the local chapter of the North West Alzheimers Association.

The money will help care givers and research programs stride towards finding a cure.

Nora Latcovitch lost her mother to Alzheimers and said that it is a tough disease to go through.

“Some advancements have been made recently with Alzheimers in the research department and we are looking for a cure,” said Nora Latcovitch, Alzheimers Association Volunteer.

A promise garden was also planted in order to represent the people that signed up for the walk.