Community members and those who have lost loved ones to Alzheimer’s walked through Erie for the 2020 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The money that was raised from this walk will go to the local chapter of the Northwest Alzheimers Association.

Nora Latcovitch lost her mother to Alzheimers and said that it is a tough disease to go through.

“Some advancements have been made recently with Alzheimer’s in the research department, and we are looking for a cure,” said Nora Latcovitch, Alzheimer’s Association Volunteer.

They also planted a promise garden. The flowers that were planted represented people who signed up for the walk.