Community members are planting trees in one city neighborhood.

This is part of Erie’s celebration of Arbor Day and commitment to bring nature to urban areas.

It’s a celebration of nature as an Arbor Day festival took place in the City of Erie on Saturday.

Community members gathered outside the Neighborhood Art House on East 10th Street.

The city’s urban forest committee wanted to educate the public about trees and why it’s important to plant them.

“Trees are such a big part of our lives from things like notebooks and paper to furniture to our houses that we live in. So many things are made out of wood from trees that it’s important that we keep planting new ones,” said Sarah Peel, City Arborist, Sustainability Coordinator.

Peelman said that in addition to planting trees, the festival also featured woodworking artists who showcased all of the different things that can be made out of wood.

One LEAF board member said that it’s a great time of year for the Erie community to celebrate trees and embrace nature.

“Arbor Day is so beautiful because its spring time. Everything smells good, trees are in blossom. It’s a happy time of year,” said John Vanco,

Vanco said that there was an increase in the use of public parks during the pandemic while explaining people need to get out into nature.

“You depend on nature. It’s an urban setting particularly it’s important that kids understand from a young age. So it’s engrained in their understanding of the world, how important the rest of nature is to all of us,” said Vanco.