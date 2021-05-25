Community members come together to remember George Floyd’s life one year after his death with a vigil at Perry Square

The death of George Floyd has the world watching and listening. What first started as peaceful protests soon turned into riots.

Now one year later, community members are coming together to remember Floyd’s life with a vigil at Perry Square.

The community vigil is meant to commemorate the life of George Floyd.

46-year-old George Floyd died on May 25th at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

His death spawned an activist group called Erie Action in honor of Floyd.

According to the organizations Facebook posts, anyone impacted by systemic racism and oppression can join the 6 pm vigil tonight to stand in solidarity.

The community is coming together to recognize the struggle of George Floyd and so many others.

Around this time last year following Floyd’s death, riots broke out across the nation and even here in Erie at Perry Square.

What started as a peaceful protest soon became a riot. People ran down State Street breaking windows, setting fires, and causing havoc.

Some people were even injured that night.

Now one year later, people are gathering today in Perry Square to stand together united as a community.

Stay tuned tonight for more information about the vigil.