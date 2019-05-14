Community members express concern over Millcreek Township’s proposed cuts to EMTA funding

According to EMTA officials, without this funding, transportation services in Millcreek will go from 16 routes to 6.

Tensions running high as Erie County residents address Millcreek Township supervisors about proposed cuts to EMTA funding. “At any moment, they could need a service a bus or the lift. So I would advise that they not make a decision that could cut a service that might benefit them in the future,” said Kelly Barrett.

Barrett uses EMTA Lift services to get to and from work. She along with her colleagues from Voices for Independence spent Tuesday morning pleading with township supervisors to not cut the funding. “If Lift is cut, I could potentially loose the ability to get to work everyday, because there’s not always a guarantee that I’ll have an alternate transportation option,” Barrett added.

Millcreek Township usually allocates $20,000 per year for EMTA services. Now they are looking to cut that to just $2,400 dollars this year.

A concern some Millcreek Township supervisors have is whether or not EMTA officials are going to other municipalities and asking them to contribute more money. “I made the wrong call on that there, but based on what we knew at the time, that’s the only thing we could do,” said John Groh, Millcreek Township supervisor.

The EMTA executive director says there will be other factors that play into how much other municipalities pay for services. “A- population, ridership, routes, exacter that plays into that formula,” said Jeremy Peterson, executive director of EMTA.

Meanwhile, Kelly Barrett says Millcreek Township owes it to their residents to take responsibility for their share for EMTA funding. Elected officials from around Erie County were also expressing their concern, county council woman Kathy Fatica saying this happened due to lack of communication and misunderstandings.