The 13th annual MLK Awards Dinner celebration took place Saturday night.

The executive director of the MLK Center, James Sherrod, said it was a packed house with over 255 tickets sold this year.

Sherrod said women who influence, impact, and change lives are being honored with a special guest speaker.

We’ll have our guest speaker Dr. Lora Adams King she is the superintendent of the Farrell School District she’s going to bring a great message of change and hope for women that influence our community,” Sherrod said.

A memorial march is set to take place Monday at noon. Sherred said people can gather at 11 A.M. with the march beginning at noon to the MLK Center and a memorial service to follow.