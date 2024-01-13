Hundreds of community members gather for a pro-life event at the Bayfront Convention Center.

It was the 46th annual Pro-Life breakfast at the Bayfront Convention Center. Several guest speakers and elected officials, including Congressman Mike Kelly, drew in a large crowd.

The executive director of People for Life said he’s encouraged by the turnout, which included about 30 high school and college students.

Adding one of the guest speakers is a law professor at Notre Dame University, who addressed those students directly.

“I think it was good for especially the young people to see a successful young professional who has a passion for justice, for life and really knows how to present his thoughts,” said Time Broderick, executive director of People for Life.

Organizers started planning for the event in November and this year more than 500 people attended the Pro-Life Breakfast.