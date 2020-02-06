Community members gather for Take Back The Site vigil in memory of Devin Way

Tonight, dozens of peace activists and loved one gathered to remember Devin Way. The vigil was a way to bring peace to the community after a tragic act of violence.

The Sisters of St. Joseph along with other organizations gathered at the corner of Southgate and Usonia to honor the life of Devin Way.

It was a somber night as the community braved the cold weather to remember Devin Way.

“We are reclaiming this site for non-violence and by doing so we are once again saying this is a safe place to be,” said Betsy Weist, Social Justice Coordinator for the Sisters of St. Joseph. “We are building community as we do this.”

The 26-year old was shot last month in what police say was an attempted robbery near the intersection of Usonia and Southgate Drives. During the vigil, dozens of people sand uplifting songs and read prayers out loud.

“We are remembering Devin and honoring him, and helping his family to begin to have a way to heal as many families tell us these vigils do.” Weist said.

A Take Back The Site vigil is a reminder for community members to come together during a time of need.

The intersecting streets were also blessed with holy water as a symbol of healing for loved ones and neighbors. Many people were on hand to recreate peace one step at a time.

“To see people from the community that don’t know him personally, but feel the pain so that must warm up their hearts and give them some comfort.” said Juan Llarena.

The vigil ended with a call to commitment, which offers a way for neighbors to unify during a tragedy that is close to home.