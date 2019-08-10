Community members gather for The Color Run in downtown Erie

Over 2,200 runners lined up in white shirts throughout Perry Square to get doused in colors for the 5K Color Run.

Pele Iongi, a volunteer coordinator for The Color Run says, “It’s a marathon that we host statewide, anywhere in the U.S. we travel weekly for it. It’s mainly a fun run for people in the city to come enjoy.”

The event was not held in 2018. This year, runners had the opportunity to run throughout downtown Erie to raise money for the YMCA of Greater Erie. A portion of the proceeds will go forth to the charity.

Monica Olesnanik, Director of the downtown YMCA tells us, “Our task was to get all the volunteers, we had 240 volunteers here today throwing colors to make sure everything goes off okay.”

This year’s event “The Love Tour” encouraged people to love themselves and each other. The event featured 1970’s aesthetic and merchandise.

Not only does The Color Run benefit for a good cause, it also allows community members to come down and be themselves.

Gabriel Stala, a runner says, “It was very inclusive, everyone was so nice, and no one was expecting anyone to do it a certain way. Everyone was here to just have a good time.”

For other runners, they’re excited for the event to take place in Erie.

Owen Wienczkowski, a runner says, “I think it’s just nice thing to bring to Erie, it’s just something unique that we have, and yes there’s other places in the country, but if we can get a lot of people here maybe we can see other places of our city.”

The Color Run did not have a monetary goal, but wanted people to come out, be themselves and have fun.