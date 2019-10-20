Community members gathered at Gridley Park for march against racism

Members of the Islamic Culture Center of Erie and the community marched against racism this morning.

More than 100 people gathered at Gridley Park for the 6th annual March against Racism walk.

The march remembers the Islamic leader Hussien who say stood for saving people from oppression. The goal of the march is to create awareness against racism and stand against corruption and violence.

“March for justice, march for violence, racism, so that’s the good value. This is universal value for all people and all communities not just for religion.” said Kadhim Mushin, Event Coordinator of the march against racism walk.

Today’s march ended at the Islamic Cultural Center on Parade Street.