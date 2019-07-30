Community members gathered for Community Cup Golf Tournament to help local nonprofits

1  of  2
Community members gathered for The Community Cup Golf Tournament to help aid local nonprofit organizations.

More than 100 golfers came together for the second annual tournament at the Kahkwa Club. The event raised donations for Hope on Horseback, Mercy Center for Women and Education, and the Erie Community Foundation.

“We’re really happy of the turnout. The weather is beautiful and everyone is having a fantastic time, and it’s so important to raise money for nonprofits,” said Jack Martin, owner, Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home.

Planning for next year’s 2020 Community Cup is already underway.

