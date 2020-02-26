Community members gathering for first ever State of the Community address

More than 200 people are gathering to hear the first ever address of the community.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership is hosting the State of the Community address at the Bayfront Convention Center. Attendees will hear from the chamber, County Executive and the Mayor.

Each of the speakers will discuss the highlights of 2019, along with what they will be looking forward to in 2020. Some of those topics include population, public health and economic growth.

There will also be a panel discussion towards the end of the event.