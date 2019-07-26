Community members in Erie rappel from Bicentennial Tower for charity

Community members in Erie are rappelling down the Bicentennial Tower to raise money for a good cause.

For the third year in a row, the Achievement center is hosting the Over the Edge event, which raises money for the center and Safe Harbor Behavioral Health.

45 people in total are going to jump over the Bicentennial Tower and rappel down. There will be participants going over the edge until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

So far, more than $38,000 has been raised by online participants and $10,000 has been donated by sponsors.

It’s not too late to donate to the Achievement Center, they will be accepting donations until 3 p.m. today.