Park’s Taekwondo raises money in support of Dan Gray at Break-A-Thon

Community members gathered at Break-A-Thon at Park’s Taekwondo Academy to support Dan Gray.

Dan Gray is currently fighting terminal brain cancer. Student’s at Park’s Taekwondo took part in a series of Korean Martial Art demonstrations to help raise awareness for Gray and his family.

Each broken board during the show raised a minimum of three dollars for the family along with bricks, which raised twenty dollars.

“It’s a good lesson in giving back. We’re not keeping any parts of these proceeds and I think it’s a good awareness for cancer,” said Jodie Pastor, third degree instructor.

All donations from the event will go to Gray’s family.

