Community members rally in support of cat shot with arrow

Community members showed support Tuesday for a cat named Callum who was shot with a practice arrow. They rallied in front of the Conneaut Courthouse to oppose animal cruelty.

During the rally, another phone call came in saying another cat was shot, but with a gun.

Callum is doing well and there is no update on the other cat yet.

“We are here not only just to stand for Callum, but to stand for animal cruelty as a whole. We won’t stand for it. We want to be their voice, they don’t have one. They can’t be here to rally for their rights, so we are,” said Sara Maddox, owner, Maddox and Friends Cat Rescue.

