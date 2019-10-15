Community members spreading awareness for visually impaired pedestrians during White Cane Safety Day

Community members are spreading awareness for visually impaired pedestrians during White Cane Safety Day.

To honor this, the Erie County Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind in Pennsylvania made their way to a roundabout on West 12th Street (Route 5) and Millfair Road this morning to bring attention to drivers.

Members walked around showing different signals to make sure the area is accessible for those who are visually impaired.

“If you see someone has a guide dog or a white cane, please know that they may not see you and use caution, stop if appropriate. Make sure you’re careful, I don’t want to be the next victim,” said Connie Scheu, President, Erie County Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind in Pennsylvania.

October 15 was designated at White Cane Safety Day 55 years ago.