Community members to “Raise the Roof” at PACA

A new year is bringing new ideas to the Performing Artists Collective Alliance, also known as PACA.

Community members gathered at the PACA building for the “Raise the Roof” fundraiser. Members of PACA hope to raise $100,000 to install a new roof. The current roof is more than 10 years old and suffers from water damage.

During the event, community members learned about different fundraising opportunities including an art show, Mother’s Day baskets, and a Halloween party.

“It’s a 120 year old building and they’re expensive to maintain. All across the city, people are tearing down old buildings and we’re trying to save ours. So if people are interested in maintaining, then you need a roof to make all that work.” said Mark Tanenbaum, Executive Director of PACA.

The new roof is expected to be completed in October.